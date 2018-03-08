The Met welcomes Fickle Friends to Peterborough ahead of album release

Fickle Friends hit The Met Lounge in Peterborough tonight (March 8) - ahead of the release of their hugely anticipated debut album ‘You Are Someone Else’ on March 16.

Blessed with the same dedication to writing quirky anthems on their own terms as The 1975, the brittle icy synth flourishes of Chvrches and a new era indie pop IT girl in singer Natti Shiner, Fickle Friends have established themselves as the essential new British indie-pop band of 2018.

They’ve played over 350 live shows together, been playlisted regularly on Radio 1 with an incredible string of singles including ‘Brooklyn’, ‘Glue,’ ‘Swim’ and ‘Hello Hello’, headlined a sold-out London Forum.

‘You Are Someone Else’ is an irresistible debut record, effortlessly capturing both the joy and uncertainty of growing up a 2017 millennial.

Peterborough rockers Austin Gold - recently signed to the Jigsaw Label- release their new single tomorrow - the title track to their new album “Before Dark Clouds”.

The band of David James Smith (vocals and lead guitar), Jack Cable (guitars), Lee Churchill (bass), Russell Hill (keyboards) and Chris Ogden (drums), have been building a reputation as one of the best live acts around.

The album, as with all the label’s releases, was tracked to analogue tape. Armed with 10 original songs and with near-telepathic communication, the band laid down the tightest of rock-solid tracks.

Their melting pot of influences come together to create something that is really very special. From heavy guitar riffs, to the most delicate heartfelt ballads, from atmospheric sonic landscapes, to hook-driven melodies, this is an album that deserves to be heard.

Their Key Theatre gig on July 28 is already a sellout, but you can catch an acoustic set at St John’s Church on March 22, or April 28 at Cambridge Junction 2.