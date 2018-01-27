The Kings of Popera, stand-up stars and tributes to the greats coming to Peterborough

The 2018 season gets underway at The Cresset this weekend when Encore Dance Academy return with Rainbow Rhythms, featuring original choreography and stunning performances by talented young dancers.

You can see the show on Saturday and Sunday.

Dance features heavily throughout the season - in fact next up in February is Dance To The Music, featuring Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff and fellow Strictly stars Robin Windsor and Oksana Platero.

Griff Rhys Jones

X-Factor finalist Chris Maloney and singer/songwriter Beth Sherburn complete the line-up to take the audience on a journey through the evolution of dance.

You can see Dance To The Music on February 11.

And at the end of the month look out for the Primary Dance Fest: Let’s Remember Them (Feb 28 and March 1).

Celebrating the music legends no longer with us, over 20 local primary schools will take part in this fantastic dance showcase, with original costumes, choreography and spectacular dance routines performed to songs from across the decades.

Walk Right Back

Comedy

If stand-up is your thing, spend Valentine’s Day evening with the one and only Tim Vine: Sunset Milk Idiot.

He will be telling lots of silly new jokes, showing off new homemade props, singing some new daft ditties, and all with the appearance of confidence. Tim’s sell-out show is followed four days later by Sarah Millican: Control Enthusiast, which is also a sell out.

Another big name, Griff Rhys-Jones: Where Was I? will be on stage on February 22.

Beyond the Barricade

The star of Not The Nine O’Clock News, Smith & Jones and Three Men In A Boat will be airing stories, anecdotes, reminiscences and outright lies from 40 years of travelling down rivers and up mountains, into Africa, out of India, and across the arid wastes of the BBC canteen.

David Baddiel will bring his show My Family (not the sitcom) to The Cresset on May 17, but before then the Cresset Comedy Club will be back on February 23, March 23 and April 27.

Music

The 50s and 60s Spectacular makes a welcome return on February 16 with one of its biggest ever line ups! Join Gerry & The Pacemakers, Brian Poole, Vanity Fare, The Tornados and Sounds Force 5 for a night of non-stop sixties hits. Another rock n roll smash That’ll Be The Day, is also on its way back on April 19.

The most successful and popular touring show of its kind, Beyond the Barricade returns on March 2 with a brand new show.

And on March 12, G4 LIVE promises renditions of classic hits like Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way and Nessa Dorma from the Kings of Popera.

But if tributes to some of the greats is more your thing there’s plenty to look forward to starting with Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story on March 3.

Paul Metcalfe delivers an authentic and charismatic performance in this fantastic theatrical production. He is followed by The Tina Turner Experience on March 9, when you can hear Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary and Let’s Stay Together.

Coldplace will be delivering an authentic Coldplay experience on March 28, Walk Right Back on April 8 is a concert-based musical spectacular which tells the story of The Everly Brothers, while Bye Bye Baby (April 15) takes you on a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.