The best ways to enjoy Peterborough Heritage Festival

Final preparations are being made for Peterborough Heritage Festival - the UK’s largest multi-period city centre living history festival this weekend, (June 16 and 17).

Presented by Vivacity, in partnership with Perkins, this weekend of free family fun which officially opens at 11am on Saturday, also falls over Father’s Day weekend.

Peterborough Heritage Festival

There are plenty of things to do and see for free, plus some extras that can be enjoyed for just a couple of quid.

Take a look at some highlights below:

1. Have a go archery

Fancy yourself as the next Robin Hood? Maybe you can challenge dad to an archery throwdown.

Peterborough Heritage Festival

Simply pay £2 and loose your arrows on the targets. Have a go archery takes place all day in the cathedral precincts - just follow the signs to the Deanery Garden.

2. Festival food

Nothing makes a summer time festival like food cooked outdoors. Enjoy the ultimate barbecue at the historic food court. There’s plenty to choose from, including roast wild boar burgers plus some worldwide cuisine at the Cultural Treasures tent in St John’s Square - what better way to refuel than with some hot festival food?

3. The beer tent

Castor Ales provide the Heritage Festival’s popular beer tent once again for 2018, featuring local and craft ales the like of which cannot be found elsewhere. Does your dad love a pint? Why not treat him to one of these unique tipples, including a beer specially brewed for Peterborough Heritage Festival 2018? Cheers!

4. Historic trade fayre

Is dad in need of a new belt? Has he been looking for a new ‘statement piece’ for the wall of his ‘man-cave’? Maybe you just fancy surprising him with some chainmail? Unpurse your golden ducats (or get out your pocket money) and treat dad to a gift like no other at the historic trade fayre, from authentic leather goods to WW2 surplus supplies.

5. The sport of kings - literally.

Does your dad love watching sports like football or cricket? Maybe a spot of boxing or wrestling? Or maybe he’s a big fan of action movies. If so he’s bound to love the main arena which is chock full of battle re-enactment displays throughout the day. Why not take dad to see the 14th Century Knights’ Royal Foot Tournament at 1pm on Saturday or Sunday? Take bets on who’ll win (they’re competing for real) and the loser has to buy the other an ice cream. Alternatively, just sit back and enjoy the fun as Vikings and Saxons charge headlong into each other, and Civil War soldiers unleash musket fire and pikes on Royalist fugitives.

It’s just like the movies, but played out for real in front of you - all for absolutely FREE.

Not forgetting the Kids’ Zone featuring court jester Fiery Jack, the Cultural Treasures tent full of food and wares from Peterborough’s local communities, and This is Peterborough - a Horrible

Histories style play all about Peterborough’s past, there is plenty to give dad a day with the family to remember.

For full details of everything happening throughout Peterborough Heritage Festival Weekend, go to vivacity.org/heritagefest