The best places in Peterborough for a night out this weekend

You can catch The Money Shot (pictured) rocking the boat at Charters tonight, or if jazz and swing is your thing check out Hayley Di Rito at The Lightbox.

Friday 5th

Live Music

The Lightbox: Hayley Di Rito, international vocalist from Rita & The Rogues returns for an intimate evening of Jazz, Swing & vintage vibes.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE GUARDS from 9pm playing pop, rock and indie classics.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Frankly My Dear from 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Charters: The Money Shot (pictured) , live in the bar from 10:30pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: STEVE CARMEL, songs from Billy J Kramer to Elvis Presley.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

the Burghley club: Karaoke. Free entry.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 6th

Live Music

the Burghley club: The Sound Injectors. Free entry.

The PSL Club, Lincoln Road: DEDICATION 15 from 6.30pm with LIZZY ON THE LOOSE, LAST MINUTE BRIGADE, BLACK ROSE, ROCKET QUEEN for a Phil Lynott tribute concert, Tickets £10 on the door).

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GRUMPY OLD MEN from 9pm playing rock covers Rolling Stones to Snow Patrol.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Get your dancing shoes on for the talented DALE ANDREWS, guests only £2.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – free entry.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 7th

Live Music

Charters: Brian Stone live in the bar from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night 6pm. The area’s premier open mic night, all welcome, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The wonderful and popular OUSE VALLEY.

Mama Liz’s, North st, Stamford: Pennyless from 4pm - 6pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm.

Monday 8th

Live

Charters: What the Thunder said! 8pm, monthly spoken word open mic event with guest host Joni binbagz £10 bar prize for the audience’s favourite performer.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 9th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 10th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.