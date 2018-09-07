The best places in Peterborough for a night out this weekend

The Overdubs (pictured) kick off three nights of live music at The Prince of Wales Feathers in Castor tonight - and you can also catch them at The Crown in New England on Saturday.

Friday 7th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: High Rollers, a local 5-piece band covering all decades, all genres.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Charters: Stripped down stompin band with Steve Hooker from 10.30pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN from 9pm playing classic rock covers old and new.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: The Overdubs (PICTURED).

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday with Dj Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 8th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OVERDUBS from 9pm playing covers right through the decades.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Let there B/DC.

Scarecrow Fest in Dyke village: Pennyless from 7pm - 9,30pm - £2.

SPANGLER’S Country Music club: Derek Magill Darby at the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St for a night of great country music. £5.50 on the door, 7.30-11.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry. Plus Soul Collective 70s rare groove thorough to modern soul (vinyl only) Djs.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free.

Charters: What the Funk! with DJ Jo G from 9pm – free entry.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 9th

Live Music

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Yankee & The Foreigners.

Charters: Rob & Dave aka Children of the Rev Acoustic from 3pm, free entry – family friendly.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 10th

Live

Charters: What the Thunder Said – Spoken Word Open Mic from 8pm – free entry.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 11th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Wednesday 12th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.