The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

There are two opportunities to catch Third Stone From The Sun (pictured) - on Friday at Charters and Saturday at The Burghley Club - and look out for Okilly Dokilly, a metalcore band from Arizona inspired by a Simpsons character at The Met Lounge tonight.

Thursday 11th

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Okilly Dokilly are inspired by The Simpsons character Ned Flanders. Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, a majority of the band’s lyrics are direct Ned quotes. The band’s current members include Head Ned, Dread Ned, Shred Ned and Zed Ned.

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 12th

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Woodston: The Blackrose Society.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Charters: Third Stone from the Sun (pictured) 10.30pm, free entry.

The Burghley Club: Lizzy on the Loose. Free entry.

The Met Lounge: Hands Off Gretel bring grunge, powerful female vocals and catchy distortion. Support comes from Peterborough’s Ten Years Dead and the Fyzz Wallis Band.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: SUBWAY77 from 9pm with punk, indie and alternative pop.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Entertainment comes from Dale Diamond.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Food and drink

Embe2GO, City Market: Enjoy some tasty and delicious cooking along with a complimentary glass of wine at the summer/autumn street food event. Along with that, there will be great music/DJing by House of Soul playing soul, reggae, motown, jazz, and Afrobeats and African Jazz. Face paint for kids also available. Pop along from 12noon until 5pm.

Saturday 13th

Live Music

The Three Horseshoes,

Werrington: Stealer.

The Yard of Ale: Ramshackle Serenade.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CUBANS AND COGNAC from 9pm playing pop, rock, indie and modern covers.

The Burghley Club: Third Stone From The Sun (pictured).

The Met Lounge: Lebrock will be providing a night of nostalgia driven live music.

SPANGLER’S Country Music Club: See Warren Dewitt at the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St, 7.30-11.30pm, £5.50 on the door. Everyone welcome, more info Jennifer 01733688324.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The hi-def tunes will be supplied by Hi Definition.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

Brewery Tap (tap room): Soul Collective playing 70s rare groove through to modern soul vinyl only – Djs Mick McKenna, Ian Pass, Lady J & guest DJ John Corless 8.30pm – late, free entry.

Charters: What the Funk with DJ Jo G 9pm – free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Food and drink

Sunday 14th

Live Music

Charters: Pembroke Tenneson live in the bar from 3pm, family friendly – free entry.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 15th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 16th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 17th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry