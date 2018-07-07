The best of Peterborough’s young talent showcased at Youth Jam

A showcase of young talent is set to take over Peterborough city centre and kickstart the summer on July 21.

Youth Jam 18 in Cathedral Square will feature people aged 5 - 25 from across the city as they dance, sing and play in aid of projects to provide new, dedicated youth spaces in the city.

Georgia Evans

The day will begin with a parade led by the Highland Pipe Band followed by acts performing on three stages around Cathedral Square with stalls, activities and interactive demonstrations going on too - offering a full day’s entertainment for the whole family.

Acts announced so far include Caustic Lights, the Ken Stimpson school choir and dancers, Georgia Evans, Sleep Walking, performers from Kindred Drama (The company that brought you Spamalot are performing Guys and Dolls this year), Thomas Dunleavy, Cambridgeshire Corp of Drums, Wildcats Theatre School, The Milton Band, PRC music students, GemZ DiamondZ, PRC dance students, Dance Waves , PRC League of Actors, Samanta Brasiunaite and Eastern Schools of Performing Arts.

In addition to the on-stage performances there will be immersive theatre and a huge range of food stalls, games, activities and demonstrations including careers advice, further education options, community organisations, volunteering opportunities and arts and crafts.

Amongst those already booked are: Vivacity, ESP Magazine, Froglife, Woodcraft Folk, 158 Regiment, Cross Keys Homes’ Stop Hate Crime campaign and East of England Ambulance Service with advice and demonstrations.

Ken Stimpson choir

Jessie (16), Akshath (12) and Jacob (11) from Wildcats Theatre School have been selected to host the event and will be compering the stages.

Jessie, who will also be playing Nancy in the Wildcats performance of Oliver! said: “We are so excited about Youth Jam 18, we’ve got some fantastic acts booked and the level of interest from theatre groups, bands and performers has been amazing.

“The 900 voices finale is set to be a bit of a spine tingler, there’s still time for other schools, choirs and groups to join in with it too.”

The Big Lottery funded event, from 10am to 5pm, is organised by YMCA Trinity Group and The Cresset in conjunction with Peterborough Celebrates.

