The Battle Lines are drawn as art event returns to Peterborough

A unique art event that is taking Peterborough by storm returns to the city on Good Friday to launch Easter weekend in style.

Battle Lines, a live art battle created by local street artist and illustrator Princess Marshall (aka Cur5), has become a regular event at the Ostrich Inn on North Street for the last seven months.

Battle Lines

Crowds have packed out the energetic pub on the last Friday of every month to see artists face off for a 90-minute live art battle where they create illustrations showcasing their diverse styles.

The audience then vote for their favourite piece and the interactive set up has seen Princess and her creation gain wide recognition from artists both locally and across the country.

Princess, who puts the success down to the originality of Battle Lines, said: “This is Peterborough’s first art battle event that galvanizes the city’s underground art scene, bringing artists from all backgrounds and styles together.

“We have an eclectic mix of artists in the city from various cultural and socio-economic backgrounds. Not all artists can access the mainstream platforms in the city, but Battle Lines allows artists to access an alternate platform where they can showcase their artwork and enhance their practice.

Battle Lines

“Artists push their creative boundaries and challenge their practice in the live arena as well as sharing their processes and knowledge with each other, which is evident in our Team Battles where artists have collaborated and, as a result been offered other art opportunities.”

The community ethos of Battle Lines also sees it work with Resist Vegan Kitchen who often host a pop-up kitchen during the battles.

“I simply love Battle Lines, the pub is full of creative,open and like minded people all wanting to see creativity and expression celebrated. For an evening it turns artists into rock stars, the geeks have grown up and instead of being the odd ones out,they are all as one,” says Simon Benton, landlordand owner of The Ostrich Inn.

Gareth Ellison, Resist Vegan Kitchen owner added: “Battle Lines is our favourite event on our calendar. A great local community based event open to all, with an incredibly friendly vibe and atmosphere. It’s the place to be.It’s one big family.Unity.”

Battle Lines

Friday’s battle sees master doodler and muralist Frankie Curtis (London-based) Vs the dark, ethereal work of Rob Clarkson (Peterborough).

April’s Battle will see Posca pen sponsored artist, ThatBlokeWilson, versus Art Battle Manchester IX 2017 Winner, Lee Hartley (Paint Sayers), at 8pm on April 29. Entry is Free.

If you’d like to battle or know someone who would like to, email battlelinespboro@gmail.com or checkout Facebook: Battle Lines / Instagram: Battle Lines Pboro.