The 11 best things to do in Peterborough this week

Youth Jam 18 will take over Cathedral Square on Saturday bringing a day-long programme of events and performances giving young people a chance to take the spotlight through live music, theatre and dance.

Barnardo’s Family Fun Day

Jill Crossland in concert NNL-140217-120711004

Ferry Meadows, July 22

Fairground rides, tombola, lucky dip, and entertain-ment from a variety of acts including Immortal 365, Peterborough’s largest Mixed Martial Arts Academy, and singers throughout the day, a dog show and a big toddle event and awards.

10am to 4pm

Precincts Tour

Peterborough Cathedral, July 21, 12noon.

The tour will explore the history of the buildings and open spaces surrounding the cathedral. The Tour includes Tout Hill – the remains of a motte and bailey castle built by a Norman abbot in the 11th century to house knights and protect the Cathedral.

Tel 01733 452336.

Friday Farm Family Yoga

Sacrewell Farm, July 20

Family Farm Yoga sessions (5.30pm-6.30pm)create a space for you and your child to reflect on all the excitement of a day at the farm. Use breathing and moving exercises to recreate the animals and plants you have seen on your visit, whilst also building awareness of your own bodies and the incredible things they can do.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Nene Valley Railway Classic Car Show

Wansford Station, Sunday, July 22

More than 100 vehicles on show plus plenty more to keep the family entertained.

Songs and Supper

The Broadway Suite, July 21

Peterborough G&S Players bring a cabaret evening of music from your favourite

West End shows with a dash of G&S for good measure, plus a fish & chip supper served at your table.

Box Office 01733 306071.

Concert

Fotheringhay Church, July 22

Easy Sunday Music, from 3.00pm - 4.00pm features Jill Crossland , an international concert pianist who will play a couple of Scarlatii Sonatas, Bach Selection of Preludes and Fugues, and a selection of Schubert Impromptus.

Free entry.

The Unthanks: The Songs and Poems of Molly Drake

South Holland Centre, Spalding, July 26

Molly Drake’s bittersweet songs are brought to life by the Mercury nominated Tynesiders, featuring the mesmerising vocals of Becky and Rachel Unthank,

accompanied by fiddle, guitar, piano and clarinet, and set against a stunning backdrop of Molly Drake’s living room

Box office 01775 764777

Intro to Animals

Peterborough Greyhounds, July 25

This workshop is designed for anyone who enjoys animals and wants to get some hands-on experience with different animals in a group setting. There will be a variety of animals from farmyard to rabbits, guinea pigs and exotics.

peterboroughgreyhounds.com

Summer in the City

Bridge Street, July 24

From 10am - 4pm there will be a showcase of what’s on over the summer in the area. There will be the chance to win some amazing prizes, including theatre tickets donated by The Cresset, family tickets to Railworld, and a meal at the Greyhound Stadium.

The Lightbox will have free scones with every drink sold, and there will also be entertainment from Wildcats, local artist Roland Burt, Caribbean music from King Don and PCR FM .

www.peterborough.gov.uk

Comedy Club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, July 26

Funhouse Comedy Club, brings another laughter packed night headlined by Christian Reilly. Support comes from the fascinating El Baldiniho and Pete Teckman. Compere for the night is Stevie Gray. Doors 6.30pm, show 8.00pm.

Tickets 01733 894444