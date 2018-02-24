Terrace Sessions and Sheffield rockers to enjoy this weekend

Platinum London Radio are back in the SolGarden on Saturday for the latest Terrace Sessions at The Solstice in Peterborough.

Platinum Radio London will be in the building with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca plus two guest DJs - DJ Lambo and Matthew B.

There will be four rooms of music and it is free entry before 10.30pm, £5 before 1am and £7 after.

Sheffield’s RedFaces celebrate the release of a brand-new single Messed Up tonight (Friday) with a gig at Stamford’s Mama Liz’s.

Recorded at Miloco’s The Pool in London and produced by Carey Willetts (Athlete) Messed Up is a driving, monster of a song, with nods to their R’n’B influences – the groove landing somewhere between Kasabian and Michael Jackson, bass guitar and drums pushed right to the front of the mix.

Chosen by NME as one of their essential picks for 2018, the year is already shaping up to be a busy one for the band. Previous single Take It Or Leave It was chosen as BBC Radio 1’s Introducing Track Of The Week and MTV chose them as a One To Watch for this year.

RedFaces are no strangers to the festival circuit. After storming performances at Community, Live at Leeds, The Great Escape, Dot to Dot, Isle of Wight, TRNSMT and Kendall Calling last summer, as well as support slots with DMA’s and a sold-out hometown show at Sheffield’s Plug, the band are touring the UK throughout February.

The band take their influences from the 50s and 60s right through to today, by way of The Beatles, Hendrix, The Smiths and The Strokes.

Tonight you can also catch Blowzabella at Stamford Arts Centre.

Celebrating 40 years, Blowzabella is a genuinely unique band that makes an inimitable, driving, drone-based wall-of-sound played with a fabulous sense of melody, rhythmic expertise and sheer feeling. They compose their own music.