Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ten Pound Poms star Michelle Keegan has discussed the chances of a third season 🦘

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten Pound Poms will air its series 2 finale in a few hours.

Michelle Keegan has spoken about the chance of a third season.

But is another trip Down Under on the cards?

It feels like only yesterday that viewers returned to Australia, but Ten Pound Poms is set to bring the curtain down on its second series. The Michelle Keegan fronted show transports viewers back to the 1950s.

The BBC show returned in March after two years away from the screen - but fans may face yet another wait for future episodes, they have been warned. An update on a potential third season has also been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who is in the cast of Ten Pound Poms series two? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Ten Pound Poms on TV today?

The second series of Ten Pound Poms is on BBC One | BBC

The sixth and final episode of the historical drama’s second series is set to air on BBC One today (April 13). It is due to begin at 8pm and will last for an hour - followed by This City is Ours.

What to expect from Ten Pound Poms tonight?

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The Roberts family come together in a moment of crisis, and Kate fights for her happiness.” It doesn’t give much away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be a Ten Pound Poms series 3?

A third season has not yet been officially announced by the BBC, but star Michelle Keegan has been speaking about it. She told Radio Times : “I feel like if the audience takes with this season and there’s hunger there for another season, fingers crossed the BBC will want another one. I’d definitely be up for it."

However there may be a bit of a wait for future episodes as Keegan recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child. She added: “Maybe... there’d be a bit of a delay, yeah.”

Who is in the main cast for Ten Pound Poms?

Michelle Keegan - Kate Thorne

Warren Brown - Terry Roberts

Faye Marsay - Annie Roberts

Rob Collins - Ron Mohoney

David Field - Dean Spender

Stephen Curry - JJ Walker

Leon Ford - Bill Anderson

Emma Hamilton - Sheila Anderson

Hugo Johnstone-Burt - Henry Broad

Hattie Hook - Pattie Roberts

Finn Treacy - Peter Roberts

Nic English - Robbie Carter

Nikki Shiels - Fran Robinson

Speaking ahead of the return of Ten Pound Poms, Michelle Keegan said: “We saw Kate go through so much in the first series, so the piece of advice I would give to her going into series two is “don’t be so reckless, your actions do have consequences and although you feel what you are doing is right as a mother, those actions also affect your son Michael as well as the people around him.” Kate needs to think more before she acts.”

Where do you know the Ten Pound Poms cast from?

Michelle Keegan first shot to fame as Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street. She played the role from 2008 to 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may also recognise her from the BBC drama Our Girl, where she played Georgie Lane from 2016 to 2020. She was also in the Netflix thriller Fool Me Once and plays Erin Croft in Brassic.

Warren Brown is known for his roles as Donny Maguire in Shameless and Andy Holt in Hollyoaks. He also played DS Justin Ripley in Luther - and was also in the cast of Sky’s Strike Back.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

You may recognise Faye Marsay from her recent role on the hit Netflix show Adolescence. She played DS Misha Frank in the first two episodes of the acclaimed drama.

Faye also played The Waif in seasons five and six of Game of Thrones. While she had a role in Black Mirror - appearing in the episode Hated in the Nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is new for series two of Ten Pound Poms?

There is a new family who have arrived in Australia, the Skinners from Ireland. Maya Stange is playing the mother Maggie - while other new actors include Matt Boesenberg as Ruud Van Houten and Jasper Bagg as Detective Lee.

Ten Pound Poms creator Danny Brocklehurst explained: “The Skinners are an Irish family who have travelled to Australia for a new start. The father and one son are mysteriously following on, so we initially only meet Maggie, Ray and Birdie. The three make an instant impact on our characters, especially Birdie who attracts the eye of young Peter. But soon, the family’s new lives down under are forever changed by an unforeseen event.

“We also meet Benny Bates, a self-assured businessman who owns numerous properties in Sydney that are in need of TLC. Terry is drafted in to work on the slum housing, but is soon making a connection with Benny and being offered a different proposal.

“Christine and her children live in one of the properties that Benny owns, and Christine’s a single mother after the untimely death of her husband. Terry finds friendship with Chrissy and her kids and enjoys being with them in a way he missed out on with his own children because of war and his post-war drinking. For Chrissy, it is nice to have someone looking out for them, but there might be a blurring of the lines in their friendship…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.