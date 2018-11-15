Striking Peace Poem to visit Peterborough as part of year-long project

To mark the beginning of a year-long arts and heritage project Paper Peace, Vivacity welcomes the Peace Poem, created with leading poet and artist Robert Montgomery.

Created by Emergency Exit Arts and with national partners Vivacity, City Arts, B Arts and Creative Scene, Paper Peace will look at historic peace building in the 100 years following the end of the First World War.

Striking illuminated text mounted on a mobile platform, the Peace Poem will travel from London to Bradford, Dewsbury, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham, and will finally land in Peterborough on November 19 and 20.

The artwork, which is to be seen by thousands in cities and on motorways across the UK, celebrates peace builders and will be adorned with Birds of Peace made by members of the public in each city.

As part of Paper Peace, Vivacity is offering 18 to 25-year-olds the opportunity to receive training from arts practitioners and museum experts in curatorial and event production, learning to interpret a variety of historical sources from the past century and connecting with peace-building heritage in their local area.

The group will collaborate with professional artists to help realise their ideas and create a series of artworks that will form part of the Paper Peace finale events in autumn 2019.

The Peace Poem will be seen on November 19 at Serpentine Green in Hampton (2pm to 4pm) and the Vivacity Key Theatre (4.30pm to 9.30pm) and on November 20 in Cathedral Square (11am to 5pm) where members of the public will be encouraged to make their own personal pledges of peace with the Birds of Peace, designed by artist Anna Bruder.

To accompany the arrival of the Peace Poem, the Key Theatre will host Paper Peace Jam, a special evening of poetry by Good Shout, live art by Battle Lines, music and food by Resist! Vegan Kitchen. The evening will give a flavour of what the project could involve and will create an opportunity to meet other creative people.

If you are aged from 18 to 25 and would like to get involved, please contact: arts@vivacity.org.

Paper Peace is made possible with support from Arts Council England and the Heritage Lottery Fund. With thanks to National Lottery Players.

Heritage partners involved in the project are led by The Peace Museum (Bradford) and joined by the Museum of the Mercian Regiment (Nottingham), Vivacity Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery and Mid-Staffordshire Military Appeals Tribunal Index.