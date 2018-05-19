Sporting family fun in Central Park

Friends of Central Park and a number of partners and supporters are organising a day of ‘have a go’ outdoor sports activities for the whole family on Sunday.

The activities will start at 11am, although the weekly Junior Fun Run starts at 9 am. Families can come along and try a varied number of sports throughout the day. These include lawn bowls, croquet, social cricket, Buggyfit, formal coaching sessions from Peterborough Tennis Association, and street dance. Vivacity sports coaches will be organising safe play archery sessions and providing other family games equipment for use throughout the day.

There will also be a Tug Of War competition where teams and families can pitch their strength against each other.