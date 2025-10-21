South Park began season 28 a week ago - but when is the next episode? 👀📺

South Park is back for a brand new season.

The iconic animated sitcom has returned for 2025.

But when will the next episode be out?

Fans of South Park were stunned last week after the iconic show suddenly announced it had begun a new season. The reveal took many by surprise but the book has been closed on series 27 and it is now 28s time to shine.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone started out the unexpected season by taking on the 6-7 meme, Peter Thiel, and Vice President JD Vance. The show keeps a rather unusual schedule, which keeps viewers on their toes.

But when exactly will season 28 continue? Here’s all you need to know:

Why has South Park started a new season?

Five South Park episodes are unavailable on Paramount+ | YouTube

Shortly before the show’s latest episode last week, it was surprisingly revealed that season 27 had ended and its follow-up would begin that night (October 15). The new series will continue over the coming weeks.

It had previously been expected that season 27 would have ten episodes in total and fans were caught off guard by the sudden change. However, a rep for the show told Hollywood Reporter that “Season 27 was never meant to be a full 10 episodes, and the showrunners had planned all along for Seasons 27 and 28 to bow at five episodes each”.

When is the next episode of South Park out?

Barring any surprise delays, the iconic sitcom should be back next Wednesday (October 29) with a new episode. The show usually puts out one episode per fortnight.

There was a sudden delay during season 27 when the show pushed back an episode by a week at the last minute. But that is a rare occurrence.

If all goes to plan, South Park season 28 episode 2 should be broadcast on Comedy Central on Wednesday, October 29, 10pm E.T/ P.T. for viewers in America.

The episode will then be available around the world on Paramount Plus from 6am P.T/ 9am E.T. the following day (October 30).

