Screen Babble takes some wild swings and attempts to predict the 2026 Academy Awards 🎥

Screen Babble’s latest episode tackles the Oscars.

Listen to our very, very early picks for the 2026 Academy Awards.

From a Robert Pattinson double nom, to a horror movie breakthrough.

The Oscar race continues to heat up - amid dramatic flame outs, precursor awards and plenty of chin-wagging. But with only a few weeks left before the ceremony, it is almost time for cinephiles to turn their attention to next year’s contenders.

In the latest episode of Screen Babble we dip into our crystal bowl and make some wildly early predictions for the 2026 Academy Awards. Download the podcast here to listen to while you are doing the hoovering or washing the dishes.

Sure not to age terribly in 12 months time, hear why we think Robert Pattinson could get a double nod for his highly anticipated new film - Mickey 17. And get ready for a truly big swing as we back a horror film to break the decades-long Best Picture drought.

Oscars statue. | Getty Images

Thanks for listening - you can download the latest episode here. And remember to follow us on Tik Tok @screen.babble.

Where to watch this month’s selected shows and films?

The Traitors - available to stream through BBC iPlayer

The BAFTA Awards - broadcasting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 16 2025

The 97th Academy Awards - broadcasting on ITV1 and ITVX on March 3 2025 at 1am