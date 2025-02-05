The Screen Babble team look at the Race to the Oscars league table for February and much more 📺🎞🎧

Screen Babble returns this month with the gang discussing most things Oscars related.

Though there is still room for some discussion since The Traitors has finished.

Plus the team looks at the cost of watching all of this year’s Oscar nominees and predicts 2026’s contenders.

On this episode of Screen Babble we're talking all things award season and Benji has even created a leader board for us all to follow so we're on top of who is set to win big this year.

The latest episode of Screen Babble is out now through all good podcasting services. | Getty Images/BBC/A24

First up, Kelly and Matt, cannot let an episode go by without having a chat about the TV event of the year so far - The Traitors. Listen as they educate Benji as to why it's a great watch.

Benji takes us through this year's film award hopefuls and the team discusses whether it is in fact a good year for film. Matt has prepared a super-handy guide to where you can watch all the best picture Oscar nominees as well as how much that will set you back!

Finally, we fast forward 12 months and consider the big hitters we can expect to be lining up for gongs in 2026. Matt even brought his crystal ball!

Thanks for listening - you can download the latest episode here. And remember to follow us on Tik Tok @screen.babble.

Where to watch this month’s selected shows and films?

The Traitors - available to stream through BBC iPlayer

The BAFTA Awards - broadcasting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 16 2025

The 97th Academy Awards - broadcasting on ITV1 and ITVX on March 3 2025 at 1am

