Pop-up promises to be top dog event in Peterborough city centre

Peterborough’s “day : night” venue The Lightbox Café has announced details of its next pop-up - with “Posh Dogs & Prosecco” taking place on Friday, April 20

It is the latest joint venture for the Bridge Street venue with pop-up specialists and left-field outside caterers Bread Meat Cheese.

Priced at £12.95 per head, diners will enjoy a very special dog from the concise menu, a house slaw made from five different members of the onion family and a glass of Prosecco, beer or soft drink.

Co-owner of Bread Meat Cheese, Jim Davis said: “I am confident our guests will not have eaten hot dogs like these before, our dogs are imported from Germany and are 100% beef - the test is absolutely in the taste.

“Our menu will include a New York Reuben Dog, which is a 26cm all beef hot dog, in a brioche roll with “Swiss” Russian dressing, dill pickle, crispy onion & American mustard.

“The Tokyo Doggie has the ‘dog’ accompanied by wasabi mayo, nori seaweed, crispy onion & chilli & orange shichimi seasoning – and of course we will offer a vegan alternative.”

Following the huge success of last month’s “burritos and bubbles” Mexican event, cooking has been brought forward to kick off at 6.30pm.

Booking for the event is essential via The Lightbox Café on 01733 894444 or go online to www.thelightboxcafe.co.uk