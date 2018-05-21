PHOTO SPECIAL: Peterborough Lido set to launch summer 2018 season with FREE swimming for all

The beloved Peterborough Lido is set and ready to open it’s doors for the summer season this Saturday May 26, 2018.

The celebrated Art-Deco inspired Lido, is all set to launch its 2018 season in May with all visitors being offered FREE entry on opening day.

IN PICTURES: Fun in the sun at Peterborough Lido over the years

This year at the Lido, there will be a whole host of new activities on offer.

From celebrating Summer Solstice on June 21 to the introduction of early bird morning swims and children’s fun inflatable evenings, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Remember, swimming is also free for all children under 5 so treat the family to a perfect day out!

Peterborough Lido is the place to be during the summer, boasting three outdoor heated swimming pools, of which the main pool is 50m long, a teaching pool and paddling pool.

With a strong summer forecast by the Met Office over 20,000 visitors are expected to enjoy a great season of outdoor swimming and family picnics at the Lido.

Families can enjoy the outdoor café, children’s play area and family picnic lawn as well as the chance to relax and unwind on the expansive terraces, with scenic views overlooking Peterborough Cathedral.

The Lido also offers a range of family-friendly summer events with special music days and fun inflatable sessions giving children the chance to play on the giant water-walking zorbs and boats.

Visitors can drop into the Lido every day from 9am-7pm over the summer.

Families can enjoy an incredible day out for just £16.50 (for a family of four) or £26 including food from the alfresco café. Entry is just £5.80 for adults or £4.10 for children over the age of 5 years with discounts available for all Vivacity Card holders.

Vivacity Cards are free to everyone and are available at the Lido.

For more information call on 01733 864 761 or email lido@vivacity-peterborough.com.