Peterborough date for Flint & Steel

The Eclectic Ballroom boys have a special guest for their Saturday night venue The Lighbox Cafe in Bridge Street, Peterborough.

Funk, soul, latin, jazz, hip hop, turntablism, house, electro, acid, breaks, dubstep, jungle, drum & bass... Mick Henderson has been playing and producing music in and for bands since 1982.

Originally classically trained in percussion and brass, went on to master keyboards and bass, teaching and supporting music technology courses at Newcastle College from 1989-2000.

Flint & Steel was born in 1994 from the ashes of the Sunderland technofunk band “e” (88-92) and breakbeat/Rave duo (91-93) “Atomik” - going on to remix and produce many local acts and more well known artists - producing bootlegs of The Charlatans, Radiohead and Public Enemy, Dizzee Rascal.

Currently working on new material and remixing with three vehicles - Flint & Steel (Dancehall, Acid, Hip Hop, Electro, Drum & Bass), 70MPH (Minimal Techno) and Starlings (Latin/Folk/Glitch/Pop Duo).