Party in the park with pomp

T his summer Stamford will once again play host to an expected crowd of around 8,000 happy picnickers, when the Battle Proms returns for the 14th annual concert overlooking the grand Elizabethan architecture of Burghley House, on Saturday, July 7.

The concert includes a full programme of captivating classical music from the 60-piece New English Concert Orchestra complemented by toe-tapping vintage vocals, a breathtaking Spitfire display to Elgar’s Nimrod, sensational freefall demonstration by The Red Devils parachute team, a dramatic WWI cavalry display and groundshaking live fire from over 200 cannons!

This quintessentially British ‘party in the park’ concert features magnificent musical firework displays, culminating in a flag waving, sing-a-long, a firework spectacular including all the ‘last night of the proms’ finale favourites such as Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

The Battle Proms is still believed to be the only opportunity in the world to see their signature piece – Beethoven’s ‘Battle Symphony’ – performed as he composed it: with 193 live firing Napoleonic cannons providing a thunderous percussion!

Since 2004, through audience donations and contributions from concert profits, Battle Proms events have raised over £330,000 for military charities.

In 2018 The Battle Proms will be supporting SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity, who provide lifelong support for our Forces and their families, whenever and wherever they are needed.

Are you ready to pack up the hampers and champers and enjoy an unforgettable night out at Burghley House?

For more information, or to book tickets for this summer spectacular, visit www.battleproms.com or call 01432 355 416. Book by April 30 and get your tickets for just £36 per adult (£39 from 1 May, £44 on the day subject to availability. Child tickets £18).