Your guide to what's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Sin Central returns

SIN CENTRAL

The Met Lounge, June 24

Sin Central returns for another night of Drum & Bass, and this time around they have invited more veterans of the scene to join them in the form of Ego Trippin!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collective since 1999 and an integral part of Low Down Deep with too many releases to name, Ego Trippin are a force to be reckoned with. Plus there’s a stacked supporting line up from Sin Central residents and up and coming talent from out of town.

DJs performing: Ego Trippin, Nexus b2b XK, Subsinner b2b Dsire, Dkoi, Elexa b2b Izatt, Undisclosed b2b Mvydvy and Mr Full Send – alongside hosts Buzz B, Bad Boys Active (TJAY & MCBC), Mooks, Dux, Drax and Boy Bellers.

FRIDAY:Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm – playing indie, new wave, punk, glam rock and alt rock. Free entry.The Ostrich Inn has Circa 73, 9.30pm.Burghley Club, Burghley Road from 8.30pm, free entry; The Dizzy Miss Lizzys.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Gangsters from 10pm – The original big sound of ska. Free entry.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has; Tommy Philpot.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Famous Unknowns, 9pm. (Peterborough band, playing pop and rock covers. Free admission)Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Karaoke Night (Inside) 8pm - late (free entry).

City of Peterborough Sports Club has a Beer Festival from Friday to Sunday – a weekend of sport, beer, food and live music. A great selection of real ale, craft beer and cider accompanied by a range of gins and cocktails with music from The Guards (Friday night), You And I (Saturday afternoon) and The Midnight Calling (Saturday evening).

SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High - 9.30pm.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has; Toxic Blondes.Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has , free entry;Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash from 9.30pm till 3am – Funk, soul, RnB, Hip hop and Drum and Bass. Free entry.Charters has Beats on the Barge with DJ Pat Unwin & Guests from 3pm till 9pm – Funk, soul, house, hip hop, disco, boogie and reggae. Free entry.Peterborough Conservative Club has Noel Gee 8.30pm - 11.30pm.Iron Horse Ranch House has Live Music Ft Miscellaneous 8pm - 10pm (Outside).

The Crown, Lincoln Road has The Numbers, 9pm (Cambridge band playing Brit Pop, Indie, Punk, and Mod covers. Free Admission).

SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith - 4.30pm.

Charters has Funked Up from 3-6pm – five piece band will play an eclectic mix of pop, rock, funk and soul. Free entry. Then Eclectic Ballroom from 6-9pm – DJ Mixing – Disco, Funk, Soul house and hip hop. Free entry. Followed by Monthly Music Quiz (inside) from 6.30pm – Free entry, teams of six, £20 bar prize for the winning team.Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions with; Uncovered Takeover 2pm - 5pm (Outside).

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe: Caustic Lights, 2pm. (Peterborough party band, playing pop, rock and dance covers. Free admission).

WEDNESDAY: