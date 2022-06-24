Your guide to what's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

SIN CENTRAL
The Met Lounge, June 24
Sin Central returns for another night of Drum & Bass, and this time around they have invited more veterans of the scene to join them in the form of Ego Trippin!
A collective since 1999 and an integral part of Low Down Deep with too many releases to name, Ego Trippin are a force to be reckoned with. Plus there’s a stacked supporting line up from Sin Central residents and up and coming talent from out of town.
DJs performing: Ego Trippin, Nexus b2b XK, Subsinner b2b Dsire, Dkoi, Elexa b2b Izatt, Undisclosed b2b Mvydvy and Mr Full Send – alongside hosts Buzz B, Bad Boys Active (TJAY & MCBC), Mooks, Dux, Drax and Boy Bellers.
FRIDAY:Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm – playing indie, new wave, punk, glam rock and alt rock. Free entry.The Ostrich Inn has Circa 73, 9.30pm.Burghley Club, Burghley Road from 8.30pm, free entry; The Dizzy Miss Lizzys.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Gangsters from 10pm – The original big sound of ska. Free entry.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has; Tommy Philpot.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Famous Unknowns, 9pm. (Peterborough band, playing pop and rock covers. Free admission)Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Karaoke Night (Inside) 8pm - late (free entry).
City of Peterborough Sports Club has a Beer Festival from Friday to Sunday – a weekend of sport, beer, food and live music. A great selection of real ale, craft beer and cider accompanied by a range of gins and cocktails with music from The Guards (Friday night), You And I (Saturday afternoon) and The Midnight Calling (Saturday evening).
SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High - 9.30pm.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has; Toxic Blondes.Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has , free entry;Brewery Tap has The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash from 9.30pm till 3am – Funk, soul, RnB, Hip hop and Drum and Bass. Free entry.Charters has Beats on the Barge with DJ Pat Unwin & Guests from 3pm till 9pm – Funk, soul, house, hip hop, disco, boogie and reggae. Free entry.Peterborough Conservative Club has Noel Gee 8.30pm - 11.30pm.Iron Horse Ranch House has Live Music Ft Miscellaneous 8pm - 10pm (Outside).
The Crown, Lincoln Road has The Numbers, 9pm (Cambridge band playing Brit Pop, Indie, Punk, and Mod covers. Free Admission).
SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith - 4.30pm.
Charters has Funked Up from 3-6pm – five piece band will play an eclectic mix of pop, rock, funk and soul. Free entry. Then Eclectic Ballroom from 6-9pm – DJ Mixing – Disco, Funk, Soul house and hip hop. Free entry. Followed by Monthly Music Quiz (inside) from 6.30pm – Free entry, teams of six, £20 bar prize for the winning team.Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions with; Uncovered Takeover 2pm - 5pm (Outside).
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe: Caustic Lights, 2pm. (Peterborough party band, playing pop, rock and dance covers. Free admission).
WEDNESDAY:
Iron Horse Ranch House: Monthly Comedy Club. Doors open 6pm show starts 8pm £10pp.