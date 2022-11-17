Your at-a-glance guide to what's on where

Outlaw Eagles

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night - 3 performers from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Embrace from 9pm till late, free entry. Top Dog Drag Queen Ritzy Crackers of the LGBTQ+ scene is proud to present a brand new adventure;

Most Popular

Bijou, Bridge Street, Quiz Night from 8pm;FRIDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Janus Stark + Loudmouth from 9pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Outlaw Eagles (pictured) from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Disco Inferno with DJ Theodore S Supafly from 9pm till 1am, free entry. Playing 60s, 70s, Funk & Disco.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has High Point Players from 9pm. Popular new 6 Piece Female fronted Peterborough party band. Playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers covering 60s up to date (Free Admission);Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Gangsters;SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale has The Guards;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Let There B/DC from 9pm ;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am, free entry. Top tunes from the 70’s to NOW!Charters has Cosmic Rodney from 10pm, free entry. Regardless of whether the tunes are old or new, pop or rock, they guarantee to be the life and soul of any party!;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has P Town Funk from 9pm. Popular new Peterborough band playing Soul, Funk, Reggae, Rock, Pop and big chart hits (Free Admission);Peterborough Conservative Club has Rick Roberts. Members free, guests £3; SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm to 7pm;Charters has Mark Stevens from 3-6pm, free entry. Expect a lively set full of cover songs and audience requests;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Circa.73 from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Pop, Rock, Punk, Indie and modern chart covers from the 60s right up to date (Free Admission);

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has vintage vocalist and entertainer Hayley Di Rito, alias Rita Rogue, from 3pm-6pm;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has local singer and guitarist Jimmy Doherty from 7pm to 10pm;

TUESDAY:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Tuesday Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot;

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has karaoke from 7pm; WEDNESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has Soul and Motown Night with Free Soul Sista from 7pm-10pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad