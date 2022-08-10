Your at-a-glance guide to what’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See The Last Minute Brigade at The Yard Of Ale this weekend.

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm;

Bijou in Bridge Streethas Weekly Quiz Night from 8pm. Free entry with prizes to be won;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;FRIDAY:

The Met Lounge has Sin Central with a line-up that includes Slipz w/ Kombo, Subsinner B2B Dsire B2B G-Boid w/ Charta MC (90 Min Birthday Special), Dkoi B2B Lowkey w/ Dux & Mookz, Elexa w/ Buzz B, Instant w/ Drax MC (Strictly Soulful Takeover) and Rundawg;

Bijou has Acoustic Sessions from 6.45pm with Lee Clingan performingThe Ostrich Inn has Ramshackle Serenade from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has A Presto from 9pm. New Peterborough band playing Soul, Funk, Rock and Pop chart covers;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy from 9pm, free entry ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Last Minute Brigade (Pictured);SATURDAY:

Bijou has Groovin’ with Pat Unwin and guest DJs in the basement. A night of unfiltered House music;The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Clarkdale contract;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The 707 playing rock, pop and anything in between.;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am, free entry;Charters has Summer Party with DJ Sav from 2-8pm, free entry;

The Crown has High Point Players from 9pm playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers covering 60’s up to date;

Spangler’s Country Music Club, Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, has Nigel Slater. It is £5.50 on the door, bring your own nibbles, all kinds of dancing, everyone welcome;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Glorious One Eyed Cats for an evening of Rock, roll, rhythm, blues, swing and good times (inside);SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm; followed by Steve McGuire from 4.30pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has popular Peterborough band Velocity from 2pm to 5pm;Charters has the Dizzy Miss Lizzys from 3-6pm, free entry;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Acoustic Sessions with Dan Knight from 3pm-6pm;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Tarot from 7pm-10pm;WEDNESDAY:

Bijou has Cinema Club;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has rockabilly with Pagan from 7pm-10pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has a free family magic show presented by Magic Touch, 2pm-3pm.