Your at-a-glance guide to what’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

THURSDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm;
Bijou in Bridge Streethas Weekly Quiz Night from 8pm. Free entry with prizes to be won;
Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;FRIDAY:
Most Popular
The Met Lounge has Sin Central with a line-up that includes Slipz w/ Kombo, Subsinner B2B Dsire B2B G-Boid w/ Charta MC (90 Min Birthday Special), Dkoi B2B Lowkey w/ Dux & Mookz, Elexa w/ Buzz B, Instant w/ Drax MC (Strictly Soulful Takeover) and Rundawg;
Bijou has Acoustic Sessions from 6.45pm with Lee Clingan performingThe Ostrich Inn has Ramshackle Serenade from 9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has A Presto from 9pm. New Peterborough band playing Soul, Funk, Rock and Pop chart covers;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy from 9pm, free entry ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Last Minute Brigade (Pictured);SATURDAY:
Bijou has Groovin’ with Pat Unwin and guest DJs in the basement. A night of unfiltered House music;The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Clarkdale contract;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The 707 playing rock, pop and anything in between.;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am, free entry;Charters has Summer Party with DJ Sav from 2-8pm, free entry;
The Crown has High Point Players from 9pm playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers covering 60’s up to date;
Spangler’s Country Music Club, Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, has Nigel Slater. It is £5.50 on the door, bring your own nibbles, all kinds of dancing, everyone welcome;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Glorious One Eyed Cats for an evening of Rock, roll, rhythm, blues, swing and good times (inside);SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm; followed by Steve McGuire from 4.30pm;
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has popular Peterborough band Velocity from 2pm to 5pm;Charters has the Dizzy Miss Lizzys from 3-6pm, free entry;
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Acoustic Sessions with Dan Knight from 3pm-6pm;
MONDAY:
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Tarot from 7pm-10pm;WEDNESDAY:
Bijou has Cinema Club;
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has rockabilly with Pagan from 7pm-10pm;
Iron Horse Ranch House has a free family magic show presented by Magic Touch, 2pm-3pm.
•Send your gig details to [email protected]