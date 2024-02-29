What's on in Peterborough's pubs and clubs

Frankly My Dear at The Ostrich this weekend

THURSDAY 29th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Last Hour Stand from 8.30pm.

The Hand and Heart, Highbury Street, has The Xtremities from 7:30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Leap Year celebration with DJ Amy from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

FRIDAY March 1st:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 2020 Vision from 9pm. Popular five-piece female fronted Peterborough band playing, pop and rock covers.

Charters has DJ Pat Unwin & guests present Beats on the Barge from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear (pictured) from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Get Ready from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dirty Rumour.

Blue Bell, Werrington has Brotherhoods Roundabout

SATURDAY March 2nd:

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard has The Outlaw Eagles, David James Smith (from Austin Gold) plus Cush from 7pm. (£10 per Ticket).

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Simon Paul (ex Union Gap) singing songs from the 60s/ 70s / 80s plus lots more. £4 members / £6 non members/ guests. Doors open 7pm.

The Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm until late.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Skip Intro from 9pm. New five-piece Peterborough band playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Punk, New Wave and Modern covers from 60s up to date.

The Ostrich Inn has DB5 from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Kurmujun.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Miscellaneous from 9pm..

Brewery Tap has DJ T3lsy from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Cosmic Rodney. On stage from 10pm.

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Slady – the world’s only all-female Slade tribute band with DJ Terry Grant on the decks, spinning 1970s stompers as well as Motown, reggae and soul.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Cecil Farayi.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has High Point Players from 9pm – 11.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington has live music.

SUNDAY March 3rd:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5pm.

Charters has Jazz Underground from 12pm till 3pm with a live DJ Jazz set, followed by Dan Poole, local singer-songwriter, from 3pm – 6pm.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm till 11pm.

TUESDAY 5th:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz in the function room from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.WEDNESDAY 6th:

The Ostrich Inn has Marla Mase & Co plus support from 8pm.