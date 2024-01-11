What's on in Peterborough this week - including Stone Roses and Oasis tributes at The Met Lounge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THURSDAY 11th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has live music from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar tab.Bijou, Bridge Street, has quiz night from 8pm.FRIDAY 12th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Penguinz from 9pm. Top local three-piece contemporary band, playing the best of Classic Rock covers from the 60s, 70’s onwards.

See Total Stone Roses at The Met Lounge on Saturday

The Ostrich Inn has Halo from 9.30pm.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Tricks playing chill, house and more from 9pm – late. Free entry.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Jimmy Doherty.SATURDAY 13th:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Total stone Roses celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the eponymous Stone Roses debut album! Support comes from Oaysis, one of the UK’s best Oasis tribute bands. Doors 7.30pm show starts 8pm. Adv tickets £15 from skiddle.com

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC, featuring the versatile Steve Hanks. Music starts at 8pm, £6 on the door, all kinds of dancing, bring your own nibbles, everyone welcome.The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Revolver from 9pm. Popular party band playing the very best Rock, Pop and Indie covers

The Ostrich Inn has Socks On Records Present East Angrier 7 from 2pm onwards featuring Pest, Call To The Faithful, Slater, Our Souls, Wicca, Get The F!!! Outta Dodge, Dogs! Teeth!, Radio Aftermath and Jrowsy.

Yard of Ale has Dependant Variables.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm, free entry .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Glenny Vee.TUESDAY 16th:

Charters has Pub Quiz in the Tap Room from 8pm. £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.

THURSDAY 18th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar tab.

The Ostrich Inn has Originals Music Night featuring three performers from 8.30pm.

FRIDAY 19th:

Brewery Tap has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy from 9pm – late. Free entry.

The Burghley Club has Tommy Philpot from 9pm.

Yard of Ale has Morning Glory.

The Ostrich Inn has Titan from 9.30pm

SATURDAY 20th:

The Burghley Club has The Legendary Betty Swallox Band from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale has Toby & Nat acoustic duo.

The Ostrich Inn has Circa 73 from 9.30pm.

COMING UP:

Tickets are still available for Charters Presents Benji Webbe (Skindred) with support DJ sets from Code Red on January 26, from 10pm-3am.

Early Bird tickets £12.50 - Standard entry £15.00 - Door tickets subject to availability.Over 18s only.