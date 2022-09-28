What's on at Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week

THURSDAY:

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Peterborough Big Band from 8pm - £5 entry. Expect a cool night of swing, jazz and funk with that great big band sound;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Upon This Rock from 6.30pm – a young band playing Rock and Pop coversThe Ostrich Inn, North Street, has No Gods No Managers Presents Goldblume, A Great Notion and Soviet Films from 8pm;Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has Oktoberfest from 12noon (until Sunday) – expect bratwurst, pretzels and wide selection of German draught and bottled beers. Also .General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has White Heat album launch, on stage from 7.30pm;

FRIDAY:Charters Vinyl Night from 8pm – DJ Derek Gibson will be playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock & Alt rock;

Bijou has Acoustic Sessions with Tommy Philpot from 6.45pm in the Bijou Bar;The Ostrich Inn has Porky Pig from 9.30pm;

The Crown has Velocity from 9pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Retrolux from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Groove Cartell from 10pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Axel V Slash – a Guns N Roses tribute;Iron Horse Ranch House has karaoke night from 8pm until 11pm;

SATURDAY:

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Dedication 17 ‘Phil Lynott’ Tribute Show from 5pm featuring Lizzy on the Loose, Last Minute Brigade, Black Rose, XX (2012) XII, and Upon This Rock. £10 per ticket. All proceeds to NHS;

Bijou has Saturday Night LIVE! with Daryl & Jimmy LIVE! from 8pm in the Bijou Bar;The Ostrich Inn has DB5 from 9.30pm;

The Crown has The Returns from 9pm

The Limetree, Paston Lane, has The Brays from 9pm;Yard of Ale has The Zephyrs;Burghley Club has The Atomics from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick from 9pm till 3am – Bringing you top tunes from the 70’s to now;Charters has Dan Poole from 8-9.30pm & Charlie Scott from 10pm;Peterborough Conservative Club has Sammi Wilson. embers free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House has Dependant Variables (Inside) 8.30pm – 11pm;

Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle has Soundle Weekend (from 4pm) with The Curator, Grace and Fire, Quasar and headliners folk rock band Solstice;

SUNDAY:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Under The Covers from 2pm;The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band from 4.30pm;Charters has Jazz Underground from 12-3pm – live Jazz DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews. Followed by Division from 3-6pm – versatile laid-back acoustic duo;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm;