What's on: Album launch party for local band White Heat - and best of the rest

​Mama Liz’s, Stamford, November 25

Following growing radio airplay both nationally and internationally, local Classic Rockers White Heat launch their latest album Perfect Storm on November 24 via Sony Music’s subsidiary the Orchard in partnership with Rock Road Records.

The album, which contains a varied and unique blend of original rock songs and has cover artwork by leading international digital neo-surrealist George Grie, has been described as “magnificent”, “superb” and “a hark back to the creative rock albums of the seventies, even with a cover worth collecting on its own.”

White Heat, who release their new album next week with a party at Mama Liz's in Stamford.

In conjunction with the international release, the band is holding a global launch party event including live music from the album in partnership with Rock Road Records and Radio Caroline at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge, on November 25 from 5pm.

Entry is free but tickets need to be booked – from www.whiteheat.rocks .

THURSDAY 16th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with three performers from 8.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road has Tribal Misfits from 8.30pm. Peterborough Rock covers band, featuring top local musicians.

Charters, Town Bridge, General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Christian Smith from 9.30pm.

FRIDAY 17th:

The Crown has Smoke N Mirrors from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Classic Rock and Pop covers.

Charters has The Famous Unknowns from 10pm – free entry. Playing Rocked up covers through the decades.

Red Room, Broadway, has British rapper MoStack.

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Mellow Submarine.

Brewery Tap has Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ Mr Nash.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty and High.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm - 11pm featuring Flashback Photograph, Old Boy Of The Fens, Will Munton and Chris Chambers.

SATURDAY 18th:

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Mississippi Mothers.

The Ostrich Inn has The High Rollers from 9.30pm .

The Crown has The Nuggets from 9pm. Premier Peterborough 60s tribute band.

Yard of Ale has Kurmujan.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has True British Mayhem from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9.30pm with resident DJ Rick Allen. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Club With No Name from 10pm. Tickets in advance £7, £10 on the door. Tickets - https://www.tickettailor.com

Peterborough Conservative Club has Alley.

SUNDAY 19th:

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Zephyrs from 2pm. Popular five-piece Peterborough party band playing Rock and Pop covers.