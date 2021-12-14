Nightclub impresario Stephen Thomas dies aged 68

Stephen Thomas

Stephen Thomas was the founder of Luminar, which was at one time the UK’s leading nightclub operator - and brought Liquid, Chicago Rock and New York New York to the city in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

More recently he had returned to the night time sector, launching Dance Drink Entertainment (DDE) and in October opened both Rhythm Room and Liberation in New Road - ironically in premises previously occupied by Chicago Rock and New York New York.

Peter Bell, operations manager for DDE, said he was still coming to terms with the loss.

“We are all still in shock,” he said. “We had a meeting with Steve in Peterborough on Tuesday going through the Christmas plans and next year. He was on top form and so passionate about the business.

“He was always fond of the sites in Peterborough as he opened here in 1999 and wanted them to do well.

“I worked for him of and on for over 37 years and found him a true inspiration, as did the new Rhythm Room and Liberation team. He loved the industry and had a wealth of knowledge that always impressed me.

“No matter what happens he would want me and the team to keep focused and work hard. We won’t let him down and will raise a glass for him this weekend to celebrate what he created, and we invite the people of Peterborough to come and join us.”