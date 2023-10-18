Lisa Maffia, 70s/80s revival and look ahead to Brewery Tap's 25th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ​Brewery Tap’s 25th anniversary

The 25th celebration will feature the best brews from Oakham Ales, along with authentic Thai cuisine and a fantastic music line-up to ensure a weekend-long celebration, running November 2-5.

There will be live music by Austin Gold; DJ Mr Nash with Thank Funk It’s Friday; DJ Tricks; DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove and an open mic night.

Chris Johno Johnson is at the Parkway Club on Saturday

THURSDAY 19th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Session featuring three performers from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 20th:Charters has DJs Terry G & guests “Off the Cuff” playing soulful grooves to suit all tastes from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Twisted from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has British singer-songwriter, musician, rapper, actress, fashion designer, model and presenter Lisa Maffia supported by DJ T3lsy & TK (Everything Urban). Ticketed event, available from eventbrite.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Out Out V – a 70s and 80s revival night disco, with Eddie Nash, Dave King, Dil Gloster and Steve Allen, plus Soul singing sensation Malcolm Fovargue. Tickets are £5 available at both Papa Luigi shops or online at Skiddle

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has David James Smith.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Guards (reunited) from 9pm. The popular Peterborough band will be playing the best Rock, Pop and Indie classic covers.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club.SATURDAY 21st:

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, a double-header with one of the UK’s best Chris Johno Johnson doing what he does best, singing country. There’s also local singer Steve Bull singing everything else from 50/60/70s to Northern Soul, Motown and Frank Sinatra. Everyone welcome, it's members £4 and Guests £6, and the music starts at 7.30pm. Sponsored by Spanglers@The Parkway.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Out UK from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has The E Fits, playing Ska, Punk and New Wave.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Another Girl Another Planet from 9pm.

The Crown has P Town Fun from 9pm playing Soul, Funk, Reggae, Rock, Pop and big chart hits.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Rock covers band “RiffRaff” from 10pm .SUNDAY 22nd:

The Ostrich Inn has Rich Hall from 5pm.

Charters has Jimmy Doherty playing a great selection of well-known hits from 3pm.

Iron Horse Ranch House has Rockin’ The Ranch House with the Neil King Rhythm Review from 4pm – 7pm. Tickets £3.TUESDAY 24th: