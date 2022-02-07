Demolition of the Solstice at Northminster

Iconic Peterborough nightspot reduced to rubble

An iconic Peterborough nightspot has been reduced to rubble ahead of flats being built in its place.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:51 am

Demolition work at the Solstice in Northminster is now almost complete after several weeks of work. Just a small section of wall remains where the bar used to stand.

The Solstice was one of Peterborough’s most popular bars for many years - but will now make way for flats.

Plans were originally for the building to be replaced by a three storey and seven storey accommodation blocks, providing 56 apartments, rooms for 77 students, plus restaurants, retail outlets and 36 basement parking spaces.

But now the plans have been re-drawn, with plans for the main accommodation block on the site of The Solstice have been increased to ten storeys, with the project in total comprising of 124 one and two-bedroom apartments (40 and 84 respectively), all of which are now intended for private rather than student use.

