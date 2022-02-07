Iconic Peterborough nightspot reduced to rubble

Demolition work at the Solstice in Northminster is now almost complete after several weeks of work. Just a small section of wall remains where the bar used to stand.

The Solstice was one of Peterborough’s most popular bars for many years - but will now make way for flats.

Plans were originally for the building to be replaced by a three storey and seven storey accommodation blocks, providing 56 apartments, rooms for 77 students, plus restaurants, retail outlets and 36 basement parking spaces.

But now the plans have been re-drawn, with plans for the main accommodation block on the site of The Solstice have been increased to ten storeys, with the project in total comprising of 124 one and two-bedroom apartments (40 and 84 respectively), all of which are now intended for private rather than student use.

1. The Solstice Demolition of the Solstice at Northminster Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Solstice Demolition of the Solstice at Northminster Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. The Solstice Demolition of the Solstice at Northminster Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. The Solstice Demolition of the Solstice at Northminster Photo: Midlands Photo Sales