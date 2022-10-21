Halloween means it's a 'Nightmare on Bridge Street....'

Halloween at The Met

Kicking things off on the Friday (28th) from 7.45pm will be the local band who pay tribute to Irish rockers Thin Lizzy - better known as ‘Lizzy on The Loose’

Following on from the gig at 11pm is a Code Red Rock Club takeover of The Met for its Halloween Special. Code Red used to run at Club Revolution in Park Road and since 2018 has taken over The Met three times a year for a nostalgic look back at the tunes that rocked that particular venue in the early part of the period 2010-2015. Expect to hear metal, rock, punk, hip hop and party anthems through to 3am

Then on the Saturday, there’s a return to The Met for the band recognised as being the Worlds #1 tribute to The Smiths – ie The Smyths (8pm).

The band formed back in 2003 because of a shared passion for The Smiths- to play the music of The Smiths and recreate what is was to see and hear them live.

Following on from the show is A Nightmare on Bridge Street – which has run since the opening of The Met in 1999. It’s a night when Bridge Street resembles scenes from Dawn of The Dead or Zombie Apocalypse as so many are dressed up.