At-a-glance Peterborough gig guide - and a new home for Country Music Club

Henry Birkett is at Spangler's CMC on Saturday.

Henry Birkett

Spangler’s Country Music Club, Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spangler's CMC is moving to The Parkway Club, Maskew Avene, and kicks off the new year and new venue with Henry Birkett (pictured), a talented Spangler's favourite.

It's £5.50 on the door and as always it's a club for everyone, listeners, jiggers, jivers, partner and line dancers. Music starts at 8 pm, bring your own nibbles.

Most Popular

A spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club (previous venue) for their support over the last 11years, but it's time to move on. We welcome all our Spangler's friends and family to our new venue and hopefully we will make lots of new ones over the coming months.”

THURSDAY (12th)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza Parlour Music Cafe, Cowgate, has an evening of soul music on the big screen from 7pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;

FRIDAY (13th):The Ostrich Inn has Titan from 9.30pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Reckless from 9pm. Popular five-piece female fronted Rock and Pop covers band;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Johnny Quinn & Blanty;

Brewery Tap has JazzFunktion from 9pm till 1am – DJs Malcolm James and Paul Andrews play jazz, funk, soul, old school and anthems;

Advertisement Hide Ad

SATURDAY (14th)

The Ostrich Inn has Socks On Promotions present East Angrier 2 featuring nine bands playing from 2pm. The line-up is: Moskito, Soviet Films, Das Kapitans, Good Job Kid, Transit Plan, The Deadites, Manic, The Dodo Appreciation Society and The Fyzz Wallis Band;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now;

Burghley Club has Salmon Dave;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spangler’s CMC, The Parkway Club, has Henry Birkett from 8pm;

The Crown has Revolver from 9pm. Popular band playing the very best Rock, Pop and Indie covers;Yard of Ale has Dependant Variables;Peterborough Conservative Club has Billy Maxwell. Members free, guests £3;

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDAY (15th)

The Ostrich Inn has Cubans & Acoustics from 4.45pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has Waldo Rumkins, from 7pm to 10pm. Sharon Jenkins and Vic Lennard are two seasoned musicians who perform an eclectic mix of songs.;

MONDAY (16th):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has Happy Mondays – music from the live jukebox from 7pm;

TUESDAY (17th):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has Karaoke night with Anna Doherty from 7pm-10pm;

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEDNESDAY (18th):

Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has Rhythm Revue with DJ Neil King – an evening full of vintage RnB, Doo-Wop and Rock'n'Roll from 7pm to 10pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad