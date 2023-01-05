At-a-glance guide to what's on where this week
The highlights
THURSDAY (5th)
Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, is taking you back to all your favourite songs from the 1980s on the big screen from 7pm to 10pm;
Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;FRIDAY (6th):
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Brotherhoods Roundabout from 9pm – Peterborough’s only Progressive Rock tribute band (free admission);The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Tribal Misfits from 9.30pmYard of Ale, Oundle Road, has David James Smith;SATURDAY (7th):
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dirty Rumour from 9pm – a popular Peterborough party band playing Pop, Rock and Dance covers (free admission)The Ostrich Inn has DB5 from 9.30pm;
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Velocity;Yard of Ale has The Jokers folk trio;Peterborough Conservative Club has Lloyd E Moon. Members free, guests £3;SUNDAY (8th):The Ostrich Inn has Johnny Quinn from 4.45pm;Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has You and I, a newly formed acoustic duo playing pop, soul and power ballads from 3pm to 6pm;
MONDAY (9th)
Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has Happy Mondays – pick your favourite tunes from the live jukebox from 7pm;
TUESDAY (10th)
Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has Karaoke from 7pm to 10pm;
WEDNESDAY (11th):
Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has Reggae Night with Flip1 and Steve from 7pm to 10pm;
THURSDAY (12th)
Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has an evening of soul music on the big screen from 7pm;
FRIDAY (13th)
The Ostrich Inn has Titan from 9.30pm;
SATURDAY (14th)
The Ostrich Inn has Socks On Promotions present East Angrier 2 featuring nine bands playing from 2pm. The line-up is: Moskito, Soviet Films, Das Kapitans, Good Job Kid, Transit Plan, The Deadites, Manic, The Dodo Appreciation Society and The Fyzz Wallis Band;
Burghley Club has Salmon Dave
SUNDAY (15th)
The Ostrich Inn has Cubans & Acoustics from 4.45pm;
Pizza Parlour Music Cafe has Waldo Rumkins, from 7pm to 10pm. Sharon Jenkins and Vic Lennard are two seasoned musicians who perform an eclectic mix of songs.;
Looking further ahead:
February 25 Eclectic Ballroom & Charters Bar presents Huey Morgan supported by Mark Goodliff (shock /Attic), Pat Patrick Unwin (Dig Deep/Beats on the Barge) and Eclectic Ballroom.The American superstar is best known as the former frontman of rock/hip hop band Fun Lovin' Criminals. He performed both vocals and guitar, combining rock, hip hop, jazz, reggae, and funk influences in his music, and also presents the hugely popular BBC6 Radio show. The Huey Morgan Show.Tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/huey-morgan-charters-bar-tickets-499636645657Start 10pm till 3am finish.