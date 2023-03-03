American superstar Huey Morgan rocks the boat in Peterborough

Huey Morgan, best known as the former frontman of Fun Lovin’ Criminals and host of the hugely popular BBC6 Radio show The Huey Morgan Show, entertained a sell-out crowd at Charters Bar at Town Bridge on Saturday.

And the American superstar, supported by Mark Goodliff, Patrick Unwin and Eclectic Ballroom’s Jim Norton and Zed Malik, didn’t disappoint.The gig was the latest in a long line of Eclectic Ballroom Presents events at Charters that has seen Leeroy Thornhill (ex-Prodigy), Don Letts (Grammy award winner), A Skillz and The Allergies brought to Peterborough venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they are not resting on their laurels and

Huey Morgan at Charters

Most Popular

they have some more big music nights in the pipeline.

Describing Saturday’s sell-out as a “blockbuster”, Zed added: “Bringing Huey Morgan was a coup for Peterborough, and he didn’t disappoint, playing mix of 90s New York block party anthems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up, they have Notting Hill Carnival regulars Reggae Roast bringing their eclectic style of roots and dub to the city on May 26 (tickets on sale soon).