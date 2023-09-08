A long-established and well-known American Diner and live music venue near Peterborough has gone up for sale

The Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping is looking for a new owner due to the current owner’s early retirement due to ill health, but in the meantime it is very much business as usual.

Established by Richard Swinscoe in 2008, the family run establishment has become an artistic hub for the whole community.

Richard said: “I’s been a really tough decision to sell the business after so many happy years and we are so grateful to have made so many lifelong friends from all over the country and the local community. My health has deteriorated badly over the last few years and at 65 years it will not improve. After long discussions with my family and staff, now is the time to sell to younger more energetic owners that can take the well-known Iron Horse Ranch House Brand to the next level.

"We have a great team here and they deserve a more dynamic owner to drive the business forward to its full potential.”

As well as wooing food-lovers with everything from waffles and pancakes at breakfast through pulled pork, slow-cooked beef brisket to ribs wings and hot dogs, over 15 years the Iron Horse Ranch House has become a popular location for fans of music.

Every genre is catered for and it has hosted solo artists and duos through to Dr. Feelgood. It has promoted original music, covers bands, tribute bands, Ukulele Orchestras and Oompa Bands. It has also hosted several new album launches and featured in promotional videos for several up and coming bands.

At the revived Willow Festival this summer, a stage was named after the venue as a thank you for its contribution to music in Peterborough.

The venue has 3 stages and its outside marquee can host up to 500 .

The Iron Horse Ranch House has been the venue of choice for corporate and civic events, dog shows, indoor markets, motorcycle shows and most things in between. It proudly hosts weekly bike nights every Thursday and they have been well supported over the last ten years.

Throughout the year every weekend there are also club visits from a wide range of riders and owners and motorcycle manufacturers and distributors have hosted new model launch and test rides this year alone.

Richard added: “It will be hard to sell up and fully retire, but we are determined to find a buyer that wants to make this business even more successful and provide our hugely valued customers and staff with even more of what they love and enjoy.

"It would break my heart to sell to a food only restaurant owner and I think the local community as well as live music lovers and bikers that have supported us for so long would be very disappointed if I did!

"Iron Horse Ranch House will continue to operate as it always does under Verity (his daughter) and the team until new owners are found. All bookings and events still stand and the team can’t wait to see you.”

All interested parties should contact Richard direct via e-mail [email protected] and find out more at www.ironhorseranchhouse.co.uk

1 . Iron Horse Ranch House Up for sale but the show goes on - Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping. Photo: K Steels Films and Photography Photo Sales

2 . Iron Horse Ranch House Up for sale but the show goes on - Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping. Photo: K Steels Films and Photography Photo Sales

3 . Iron Horse Ranch House Up for sale but the show goes on - Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping. Photo: K Steels Films and Photography Photo Sales