A walking trail to light up your night around Eye village
Over 40 venues have already signed up to decorate their windows from March 7-9 with all kinds of delights being created to brighten the night.
Peterborough Presents is working with Eye and its residents, to bring the first ever Window Wanderland to Peterborough. People have been making window displays that will feature in homes, community centres and care homes. The hope is to make people smile.
You can see people’s displays around Eye Village Thursday to Saturday this week, from 6 –9pm.
Pick up a map from Eye Youth Club or download it from www.peterboroughpresents.org. Then, just follow the map to find all the different displays and come back to the Youth club for a hot chocolate.
Community Producer Keely Mills from Peterborough Presents says: “The event is going to be great. We have windows on all the main roads, from Peterborough Road to windows on Eye Green. We have everything from Art deco delights, Spiderman, bunny rabbits and Loch Ness monsters.”