A walking trail to light up your night around Eye village

Window Wanderland in Eye Village, Match 7-9

Over 40 venues have already signed up to decorate their windows from March 7-9 with all kinds of delights being created to brighten the night.

Peterborough Presents is working with Eye and its residents, to bring the first ever Window Wanderland to Peterborough. People have been making window displays that will feature in homes, community centres and care homes. The hope is to make people smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can see people’s displays around Eye Village Thursday to Saturday this week, from 6 –9pm.

Most Popular

Pick up a map from Eye Youth Club or download it from www.peterboroughpresents.org. Then, just follow the map to find all the different displays and come back to the Youth club for a hot chocolate.