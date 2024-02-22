A ​Ska band at Charters and  all-female Slade tribute coming to The Met!

Slady are playing The Met Lounge on March 2

​The Met Lounge has Slady, March 2

The world's only all female Slade tribute band – Davina Hill, Jem Lea, Donna Powell and Gobby Holder - will be bringing a night of joy and nostalgia for all you 1970s loving Girlz n Boyz.

“We make it our pride and joy to bring back the noize to those who miss it,” said band founder and front-woman Gobby (pictured on stage).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

DJ Terry Grant will be on the decks, spinning 1970s stompers as well as Motown, reggae and soul.

THURSDAY 22nd:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.Charters, Town Bridge, has a General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

FRIDAY 23rd

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Janus Stark, First Wave, Scumbus from 8.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has River City Hustle from 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has the Midnight City Band from 10pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Carpark Rendezvous.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Back 2 The Future from 9pm. Popular Lincolnshire party band playing 70s, 80s, 90s Pop, Rock and Dance chart hits.

Blue Bell, Werrington has The Zephyrs.SATURDAY 24th:

The Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom DJ set from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm. Popular Peterborough party band playing quality Pop, Rock, Chart hits.

The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Circa 73.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Sound Injectors from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9.30pm till 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Junk Puppets.

Charters has Club With No Name’s Night Boat 2. playing host to the very hotly tipped rising stars of the UK Ska scene, Dakka Skanks. Support comes from Peterborough / Poland based CZAPA, who will get the party started with their energetic and infectious ska-punky-reggae-party tunes. DJ Ollie Jones will be on the decks.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Tara Stafford Allen.

The Fletton Club has Dave Smith from 9pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Sarah Sheldon singing. Doors open at 7pm. £4 members / £6 non members.SUNDAY 25th:

The Ostrich Inn has Chloe Lorentzen from 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters has CJ Hatt solo gig from 3pm followed by a Music Quiz from 6.30pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets a £30 bar voucher.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Salmon Dave from 2pm to 4pm.

Brewery Tap has The Mustard Club in the function room from 3pm till 8pm. TUESDAY 27th:

Brewery Tap has Pub quiz in the function room - £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets cash jackpot.