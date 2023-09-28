The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 is released today… and once more Peterborough is well represented.

The UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide is celebrating its 51st edition with a striking cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson. The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Dickinson’s foreword shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs within the United Kingdom, the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs, and not taking them for granted.

The Good Beer Guide helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene, and this year's Guide tells the story of an industry under threat, as although the Guide records 82 new breweries, 142 have closed. This net loss of 60 breweries is a worrying reminder that a lack of support from the Government means dire consequences for local businesses, in the wake of a cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of fuel bills.

This year’s Guide contains 910 newly featured pubs, which is a fantastic prospect for the pub trade which has been struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel costs. The trade also faces an impending threat from unlawful demolitions, which CAMRA has declared a ‘national scandal’ in the wake of the demolition of the Crooked House in Himley.

Whittlesey, Maxey, Helpston, Glatton and Holme all feature but here we take a look at the 14 pubs from the Peterborough section, and what the Guide has to say.

You can buy your copy online at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

The Blue Bell at Werrington: "It serves possibly the best Elgood's beer in the city, and interesting guest ales from a restricted list."

The Brewery Tap in Westgate, Peterborough: "The ales usually on offer are mainly from the Oakham range. Thai food is served, with live music and late closing at weekends."

Tom Beran, licensee of the Bumble Inn, Westgate: "Minimalist in style, it has five handpumps dispensing quality ales from far and wide, so expect the unusual from regional and national brewers."

Charters, Town Bridge: "Up to 10 ales are available, plus ciders. Live music plays most weekends, outside the pub in summer."