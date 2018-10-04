New Vivacity chief executive to help Peterborough be ‘most vibrant city in East of England’

Peterborough’s culture and leisure trust Vivacity has confirmed its new chief executive.

Peter Appleton, who helped Hull become 2017 City of Culture, has been given the job full-time after being appointed as interim following the departure of Kevin Tighe to “explore new challenges”.

Vivacity said: “Earlier this year, Vivacity appointed Peter Appleton as interim chief executive to set its future direction with renewed focus on improved partnerships across the city, leading a step change in growth.

“A great start has been made on the transformation journey, and to optimise momentum and progress we’re pleased to announce that Peter will be continuing as chief executive for Vivacity.

“Peter’s focus is to create new, exciting opportunities through collaboration, with shared ambitions, that improve and enhance the services Vivacity can provide to the people of Peterborough.”

Vivacity board chairman Stewart Francis said: “The Board of Trustees support the route map that Peter has outlined for our future. Through working in partnership, and aligning ambitions for the city, we know we can make Peterborough the most vibrant city in the East of England.

“By confirming Peter’s appointment as chief executive, we’re proving our commitment to our people and our partners to work together on a long term plan for Vivacity enabling us to support growth and investment across our services for the benefit of local people.”

Mr Appleton said: “I am delighted to make a longer term commitment and continue working with Vivacity. As a local charity, our staff and volunteers make a real difference for the city, serving over 100,000 individual Peterborough residents and visitors a year through culture, heritage and health and wellbeing.

“We are proud of the role we play in supporting and growing Peterborough as a thriving city and are grateful for our wonderful customer support which, in turn, helps us continue delivering for services for local people.

“I see my role as building on Vivacity’s legacy, through collaborative and meaningful partnerships, delivering growth and investment for this city.”