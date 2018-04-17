‘Super’ Nova get guest slots on tour with The Vamps

Peterborough indie pop band Idolising Nova have lined up slots supporting The Vamps at their sold out shows in Amsterdam, Paris and Cologne next month after a chance meeting and a cheeky request.

“We met The Vamps and their manager last year when we were invited to play at The BBC Club, at the Broadcasting House in London,” said Jack Fulton Smith (bass & lead vocals) who is joined by Kris Lee (guitar) and Kyle O’Sullivan (drums & backing vocals) in the band.

The Vamps were playing on The One Show, so we went over the road and watched their performance. I recognised their manager from posts I’d seen on Twitter, so I nipped past the security and introduced myself, and gave him a demo CD.

“Their manager liked what he heard and emailed us, and it’s just gone from there really!

“We’re just three lads from Peterborough who play music in their spare time, so playing a few shows with such a big band, in such great venues in such awesome cities, is just amazing and we can’t wait to put on a big show.

“After The Vamps shows, we are recording our new single with Sugar House, a production duo based in St Helens who produced the Viola Beach album,” said Jack.

Catch the boys at The Met Lounge again on Friday, May 4, supporting Airways. Tickets are £7 each and are available from www.idolisingnova.com

They have a hometown gig at The Key Theatre in July already sold out, but there is a chance to catch the boys from Austin Gold just down the road in Cambridge later this month.

The band - David James Smith (vocals & lead guitar), Jack Cable (guitars), Lee Churchill (bass), Russell Hill (Hammond & keyboards) and Chris Ogden (drums) - are recently signed to the Jigsaw Label, and have been building a reputation as one of the best live acts around and you can catch them at Cambridge Junction on April 28.

Their profile is rapidly building and their new single/title track to their album “Before Dark Clouds” is being playlisted on BBC Radio 2 Rocks show. Their melting pot of influences come together to create something special. From heavy guitar riffs, to the most delicate heart-felt ballads, from atmospheric sonic landscapes, to hook-driven melodies, it is an album that deserves to be heard.