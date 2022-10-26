Mamma Mia and Buddy on the way to Peterborough

Stage shot from a previous touring production of Mamma Mia

Having already announced The SpongeBob Musical (New Theatre, June 20-24) this week Selladoor Venues, which runs the venue and Key Theatre, have unveiled the latest batch of high-profile shows heading to Peterborough in 2023.

From April 17-22, Peterborough audiences will get their first taste of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! as part of a UK & International Tour celebrating 24 years since it premiered in London in April 1999.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! Is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with an irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

Stage shot from a previous touring production of Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story

Tickets for MAMMA MIA! go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, November 2.

Later in the year, New Theatre welcomes BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY.

This sensational multi award-winning West End and Broadway show first opened in 1989 and has been thrilling audiences around the world ever since.

Now it triumphantly visits Peterborough from September 26-30 as part of its 2023 UK Tour.

Forget feel good, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story is feel great! Experience the drama, passion and excitement as a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians tell Buddy Holly’s story, from his Texas rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic death at the age of just 22.

Featuring two terrific hours of some of the greatest songs ever written, including That’ll Be The Day, Oh Boy, Rave On,

La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, Johnny B. Goode, Raining In My Heart, Everyday, Shout and many many more, this show is just Peggy Sue-perb!

Tickets for Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 28.

Meanwhile from May 8-13, SUCKER PUNCH, by Roy Williams, comes to The Key Theatre, a Theatre Nation Partnerships production, produced by Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch

Two best mates, Leon and Troy, have spent their youth growing up in a boxing gym, figuring out a place in the world, vying for the approval of Charlie, their trainer.

Soon Leon and Becky, Charlie’s daughter, are trying to keep a big secret. In a ruthless world. But there can only be one winner, and it’s time everyone stepped into the ring to face up to who they really are…

This tender, bruising and funny play by leading British dramatist Roy Williams, brilliantly explores being young and black in the 80s.

Winning the Alfred Fagon Award, The Writers Guild Award for Best Play and nominated for an Olivier for Best New Play, it first opened in a sell-out production at London’s Royal Court.

A regional premiere of thrillingly staged event theatre, from an exciting partnership of theatres, touring nationally.