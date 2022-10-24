SpongeBob - the hero of new musical coming to Peterborough

The SpongeBob Musical

Yes, he usually lives in a pineapple under the sea but he has became the hottest star on Broadway and now The Spongebob Musical – a brilliant, bright, hilarious and brand-new production – will be at New Theatre from June 20-24 next year.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world! With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, The SpongeBob Musical, written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau, features a tidal wave of original songs by the world’s most iconic rock and pop artists, including Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

Featuring irresistible characters, magical choreography and dazzling costumes it is set to make a splash with audiences young and old .

