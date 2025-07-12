Love Island changes things up at the weekend - here’s what is different 🌴💕

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island continues to heat up the summer.

Maya Jama is on hosting duty for the iconic show.

But will there be a new episode on a Saturday?

Love Island fans have been reminded of the show’s schedule for the weekend. It has been another dramatic week in the villa as summer rolls on in Mallorca.

The iconic ITV2 reality show is celebrating its 10th birthday - and is in the midst of its 12th series. Find out when the final could take place, based on previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maya Jama is on hosting duties for the summer series, having fronted All Stars during the winter. Viewers have been told the rules around vaping in the villa the islanders have to follow.

But when will the next episode of Love Island be on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Love Island on TV on a Saturday night?

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island series 12 | ITV

ITV2’s iconic reality show has returned to take over our summer once again. It is only a few weeks old and already full of

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a very dramatic start to the latest season of Love Island. We’ve had a new way of coupling up, bombshells, surprise dumplings and so much more.

After all that you might be wondering if it is time for a little time away from the villa. ITV2 has confirmed that a new episode will not be airing tonight (June 14) and instead will mark the return of Unseen Bits.

Featuring plenty of unseen moments and exclusive content from the first week in Mallorca. The episode will start at 9pm and finish at 10.05pm.

If you are busy on Saturday nights, Unseen Bits will be available on demand via ITVX afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the next episode of Love Island on TV?

Maya Jama and co will be back with a brand new episode from the villa tomorrow (Sunday July 13). The show will then be airing all new episodes each night to Friday (July 18) - all on ITV2.

Love Island will start at 9pm on Sunday night - and throughout the rest of the week. The 12th series is due to last for around eight weeks with 58 episodes in total, based on past years.

Tomorrow’s episode will be followed by Love Island: Aftersun on ITV2, which will start at 10pm.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.