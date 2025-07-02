Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has apologises to fans of the USA version 💕🌴

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has got into hot water with fans of USA version.

The comedian joked about a dumped islander returning - but it didn’t go well.

“I'll be honest, it was, perhaps, a misjudgement by me”.

Love Island wouldn’t be the same without the wry commentary from Iain Stirling. In fact he is such a fixture that he is also pulling double duty this summer - and offering his witty narration on the American version.

ITV2’s iconic reality show has been such a hit since it debuted a decade ago that it has unsurprisingly led to plenty of spin-offs. It includes Love Island USA, which is now in its seventh season.

Iain Stirling took over narration duties for the show back in its fourth series - and has been a fan favourite. However one of his recent jokes did not go down well and he has had to apologise.

But what exactly happened? Here’s all you need to know:

Love Island USA narrator apologises to fans over joke

The action may have kicked-off in the Mallorca villa for the original ITV2 version of the show - but the American spin-off is also taking place at the same time. The Peacock series started in June and is continuing right now.

Unlike the British version, it is filmed in Fiji instead of on a Spanish island. But it does have a familiar voice in the form of narrator Iain Stirling.

He is equally beloved for his witty comments and jokes about the islanders, but he ruffled feathers of fans with a fake-out recently. Stirling joked that beloved-but-dumped islander Jeremiah Brown was returning as a waiter for two other contestants who were on a date.

Fans were not happy when this didn’t turn out to be the case, as they were hopeful that he was about to make a comeback. Speaking to E! News, Iain said: “I'll be honest, it was, perhaps, a misjudgement by me.

“I genuinely thought people would appreciate the nod to him, because we very rarely talk about it, but if you think about it, it's an unwritten rule that I never really joke about the islanders once they've gone. I’ll maybe do a joke as they're leaving. So it's a big deal.”

He continued: “It was a genuine statement of love that I mentioned Jeremiah after he'd already left the show. I thought people would be, ‘Oh, that's funny.’ He was such an intrinsic part of the show. Some people did take it as such, and then some people sadly didn’t, and I apologize to those people.”

