Join in the Big Garden Birdwatch at Sacrewell

Take part in the RSPB’s national Big Garden Birdwatch campaign and find out how nature can find its place at Sacrewell Farm near Peterborough this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday (27 and 28 January) from 10am to 3pm you can get stuck in by making your very own bird feeders, creating a secret wildlife hide, or get guided walks exploring the wildlife.

If you start to get tired then you can go bird watching, or even grab a chair in the bird cafe where you can enjoy a hot drink and a range of light snacks.

Schedule:

10:15—11:00 - Create your own bird feeders and kites (DROP IN)

11:15—noon - Cooking class: seedy bird cake (DROP IN)

1:30 - Build a secret wildlife hide

2:00—2:45 - Create your own bird feeders and kites (DROP IN)

2:30 - Wildlife Walk (Meet outside reception)

ALL DAY - Bird Cafe

- Find out more about events at Sacrewell by visiting www.sacrewell.org.uk

