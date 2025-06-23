Glastonbury Festival can be watched at home once again - but how exactly can you follow it? 👀

Glastonbury Festival features an incredible line-up.

Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and The 1975 will headline.

But if you didn’t get a ticket - can you follow along from home?

Glastonbury is one of the hottest festival tickets around and despite your best efforts you may have missed out this year. Despite not being at Worthy Farm, music fans will still be able to follow along this weekend.

The 2025 edition of the event is set to begin in just a few days time and you might already be thinking ahead to the weekend. Attendees will start arriving on Wednesday (June 25) but the main acts won’t kick-off until Friday (June 27) and run through to Sunday night (June 29).

Legends of the music industry like Neil Young and Rod Stewart will be joined by more recent names like Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975. But how can you follow the action at home?

Is Glastonbury Festival 2025 on TV?

Fireworks explode in the sky above the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival | Leon Neal/Getty Images

The BBC will be live from Worthy Farm once again this year - so if you missed out on tickets, you can still get into the Glasto spirit. Coverage will be split across BBC One, Two and Four, the broadcaster has confirmed.

There will also be over 90 hours of performances on iPlayer this weekend. The Beeb’s on demand platform will have live streams of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.

So make sure you have studied the schedule closely, circled all the artists you want to watch, to avoid any timing mishaps. The live stream from the Pyramid Stage sets will once again be available to stream live in Ultra High Definition and in British Sign Language.

Ahead of this year’s festival starting on Friday (June 25), The Glastonbury Hits Channel is already live on iPlayer, streaming classic tracks from some of the biggest artists who've performed over the years. You can watch 24/7 until the festival’s main stages open on Friday.

Can you listen to Glastonbury 2025 on the radio?

If you are out and about over the weekend and don’t have access to a TV, you will also be able to listen along on the radio. Glastonbury Festival 2025 will be live across BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds this weekend.

BBC Radio 6 Music – the radio home of Glastonbury - hosts All Day Glastonbury from Wednesday (25 June) to next Monday (30 June). Nick Grimshaw’s live from Worthy Farm from 7am on Wednesday as the gates open for Glastonbury 2025 and there’ll be All Day Glastonbury shows from Lauren Laverne (10am-1pm), Craig Charles (1-4pm) and Huw Stephens (4-7pm).

Deb Grant and Nathan Shepherd are live from Worthy Farm from 7pm, getting an exclusive look at the new stages in the Shangri-La area of Glastonbury, including Shangri-la Main Stage, Lore, Luna, and Azaadi.

Nick dons the radio backpack once again from 7am on Thursday 26 June to broadcast live from Worthy Farm, roaming around the Park area – AKA Glastonbury’s playground. Then Lauren Laverne is live from Worthy Farm from 10am with guests including poet and musician Joshua Idehen and 6 Music’s very own Emily Pilbeam.

Craig Charles is live from Glastonbury from 1pm with Fiona-Lee joining straight from opening the BBC Introducing Stage and later that day, Nathan Shepherd and Deb Grant will broadcast New Music Fix Daily on 6 Music, (7-9pm), live from Worthy Farm.

Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders begins the station’s live coverage from Worthy Farm from 6pm on Thursday and Danny Howard, Arielle Free, Sarah Story and special guests bring listeners Radio 1 Dance’s takeover of the BBC Introducing Stage, which will be simulcast on Radio 1 and Radio 1 Dance from 9pm.

