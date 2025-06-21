Get in the mood for Oasis’ reunion tour with this special night on the BBC 👀

BBC to celebrate the reunion of Oasis.

A night of programming is scheduled around the Britpop giants.

But what can you expect and how to watch it?

In a few weeks, those who were lucky enough to grab Oasis tickets will be belting out Wonderwall in the summer sun. At least if the summer decides to stick around.

After years of rumours and speculation, the Britpop giants and 90s icons announced they were reuniting for a run of stadium shows in 2025. There was a mad scramble for tickets but the concerts are almost here.

But before the band finally hit the road, the BBC has decided to celebrate their legacy with a night of special programming - to get you in the mood. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Oasis at the BBC on TV?

Oasis in 1993 | Getty Images

The special programme will be on BBC Two this evening (June 21) and it is set to begin at the very specific time of 8.35pm. It will run for just shy of two hours, finishing at approximately 10.20pm.

Oasis at the BBC will be followed by a repeat of the 1997 documentary Right Here, Right Now. The night will be rounded out by Later Presents Oasis - which features an old performance by the band on Jools Holland back in the year 2000.

What to expect from Oasis at the BBC?

The preview for the special, via Radio Times, reads: “With Oasis's long-awaited reunion and the band's sell-out run of concerts finally just around the corner, this programme dives into the BBC's music archives for a celebration of the band.

“Featuring the early mission statements that were Rock 'n' Roll Star, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Wonderwall, Slide Away and Champagne Supernova, it's a compilation that helps explain the Oasis phenomenon, demonstrating why and how they became one of Britain's biggest bands.”

