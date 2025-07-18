Sky Sports has confirmed which channel the first Lions test will be on 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British and Irish Lions will face Australia in the first test of the 2025 tour.

Sky Sports is providing coverage throughout the summer.

But which channel will the match be on and where to find it?

After months of anticipation and weeks of warm-up games the Lions tour is firmly set to begin. Andry Farrell’s team will face Australia in the first test in Brisbane very soon.

The squad was confirmed at the end of May and departed the northern hemisphere with a disappointing defeat to Argentina in Dublin. Players have had the chance to catch the coach’s eye with matches against Western Force, Queensland Reds and other Super Rugby sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However all eyes now turn to Lang Park in Brisbane as the 2025 tour gets real. The British and Irish Lions will be looking to get off to a winning start - having lost four years again in South Africa.

But how can you tune in at home? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Lions vs Australia on TV?

Maro Itoje will captain the Lions down under. | Getty Images

The first test will take place on Saturday (July 19) morning - kicking-off at 8pm local time. Due to the time difference between the hemispheres, it works out at 11am in the UK and Ireland,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports coverage is set to start at 10am, giving plenty of time for analysis and build-up before kick-off at Lang Park. If you really want to get into the rugby spirit, New Zealand’s match against France will be on earlier in the morning from 7.05am.

Which channel is Lions vs Australia on?

The full tour is being covered by Sky Sports, but the broadcaster does have a range of different channels - so you will want to make sure you get the right one. It has been confirmed that the first test will be live on both Sky Sports Main Event/ HD and Sky Sports Action/ HD.

Who do you think will win the first test? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.