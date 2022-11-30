Peterborough has been spoiled for choice this year with not one, two but three ice rinks in the city centre.

Whether you fancy yourself as the next Torvill and Dean, or need a penguin aid to keep you upright, there’s never been a better time to practice your freestyle tricks or freestyle falling.

But which Peterborough ice rinks are the best value for money and when are they open? Here’s all you need to know.

Cathedral Square

Cathedral Square’s 125-person ice rink finally opened on 30 November with a host of cabins serving festive food and drink nearby.

Technical problems meant the first skaters were not able to try out the new attraction - which was delayed for five days - because there were problems freezing the ice, according to Dash Events.

It’s the first time Cathedral Square has played host to the new 20mx20m real ice rink, which will be open from 10am to 8pm (Sunday-Thursday) and 10am to 10pm (Friday-Saturday).

The skating will take place every day until January 4, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Skating enthusiasts can book slots to have a skate by purchasing tickets online. However, walk-ins are available but it is advised to pre-book your tickets to avoid the queues.

Ticket prices range from £6 to £12.50, depending on your time and date of booking.

The panto cast of Dick Whittington opened Ferry Meadows ice rink on November 25.

Ferry Meadows

The Christmas experience at Ferry Meadows has come to life with fun and activities for all the family with an open-air rink, mini Christmas market, vintage fun fair festooned with twinkling lights and festive garlands.

The heart of Nene Park will be transformed from 25 November to 2 January - with park visitors able to glide into the festive season on the eco-friendly synthetic ice rink, open daily throughout the winter season, with the exception of Christmas day.

The synthetic surface is scientifically engineered to allow skaters to glide just as smoothly as on real ice, whilst having minimal impact on the environment.

Suitable for ages 4 and over, prices start from just £6 per skating session and include a certificate for each child as a memento of their time on the ice.

Skating aids and an accessible skate chair are also available to book - with all profits raised going straight back to maintaining the park.

Free car parking is included with skating sessions.

Planet Ice

Planet Ice is hosting a Christmas Day skating session this year, Skate with Santa and a special showing of a Dicken’s Classic, with a twist.

As well as the free-for-all public skating sessions at Planet Ice, this year it is also presenting a version of A Christmas Carol, adapted by the Show & Skate class of amateur skaters and supported by its own Professional On Tour cast.

It will journey with Ebenezer Scrooge and much-loved characters through a story of how the community can be transformed for the better through ‘generosity, kindness and compassion.’

The show, with two performances on December 9, is raising funds for Bison In The Community Limited with tickets starting from £9.50 for the matinee and evening performances.

