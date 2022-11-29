How Bretton charity Little Miracles is getting in the festive spirit - with appearance from Nick Knowles

With December all but here, Christmas preparations are now uppermost in the minds of children’s charities and care groups across the region.

Little Miracles is no exception. The Bretton-based charity that supports children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting illnesses is now in full-on Christmas mode.

CEO Michelle King told the Peterborough Telegraph how the festive period is already in full swing at their landmark base, The Spinney.

Little Miracles' CEO Michelle King in the Bretton centre's sensory room.

“We’ve already had our Christmas card competition,” she said, “Nick Knowles has judged and chosen his favourite card.”

The popular BBC presenter has remained in touch with Little Miracles ever since he and the DIY SOS gang gave The Spinney a major overhaul in a memorable TV special for Children In Need in 2013. He revealed his decision on Twitter.“It was very difficult to decide,” he said, “as there were some very, very lovely drawings.”

He eventually crowned 12-year-old Morgan from South Kesteven the winner, as his design featured great “attention to detail” and a “very funny joke.”

Elsewhere, Michelle and her festive elves are offering a seasonal gift-wrapping service in Queensgate shopping centre.

Thanks to the BBC's DIY SOS and Children in Need, Little Miracles Bretton base, The Spinney, is now one of the city's most recognisable landmarks.

Starting on 1 December and running until 4pm Christmas Eve, the team will happily wrap people’s gifts in expert fashion in exchange for donations, large or small.

Michelle said anyone looking to take advantage of her team’s expert skills will be able to find the wrapping booth “near Santa, outside Paperchase.”

Later on in the month, Michelle and the Little Miracles team will be treating families to one of the most seasonal of treats - a Christmas panto.

This year it will be Peter Pan that will be getting children and parents alike to yell ‘He’s behind you!’ again and again at the top of their voices.Michelle said everything is already arranged for an evening show on 20 December the charity has booked “the whole of the Cresset for that showing,” she said: “that’s 720 people including parents.”

Michelle recognised that Christmas is a special time for many, there are plenty of families and children within the region who may not share that view.

